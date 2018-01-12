Governor Inslee, MLK Day, and more at the History Museum in January

Tacoma, WA – The Washington State Historical Society will host four special events at the History Museum this month. All four are open to the public and registration is not required.

January 15, Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: What does Dr. King’s legacy mean to you? Connect with his story at the Washington State History Museum on Monday, January 15. At 2:00 PM, see the Broadway Center’s live performance of Eleven Days in the Life of Dr. King in the museum’s auditorium (free). Learn about Dr. King’s 1961 visit to Washington State, and explore the museum with an activity guide to find out more about Washington’s civil rights and African American history. Museum admission is free for this special day, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM.

January 18, 5:00 PM – Public Reception and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Join the Historical Society and special guest Governor Jay Inslee to celebrate the opening of recently renovated galleries in the Great Hall of Washington History. “Shaping a New World” explores Washington’s earliest history through geology, the Clovis people, The Ancient One (Kennewick Man) and more. In “Washington: My Home,” consider your personal story within the context of many diverse journeys to our state; true stories of immigration are told through audio narratives, interactive exhibits, and artifacts. The event is free and begins at 5:00 PM with the award-winning Living Voices performance, Northwest Passages. At 6:00 PM, hear from community partners and special guests, including Governor Jay Inslee, followed by the ribbon-cutting.

January 18, 6:30 PM – Scholarly Selections: Towards a Universal Network History of Humankind. If you dabble in social media, you know how rapidly ideas and concepts can spread and evolve through online networks. What if we applied that same concept to ancient philosophers and mathematicians? On Free Third Thursday at 6:30, the Washington State History Museum hosts Muhammad Aurangzeb Ahmad, University of Washington-Tacoma faculty, who will talk about a new social network that charts the development of theories and beliefs from ancient religious texts up to present day. Learn more about this fascinating digital humanities initiative, connecting scientists, philosophers, mathematicians, and other scholars from across time and all over the world, and see how the network reveals common intellectual traditions.

January 20, 12:30 – 3:00 PM, Glasnost & Goodwill Symposium with University of Washington’s Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies Ellison Center for Russian, East European, and Central Asian Studies: Held at the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA.

This program is free with museum admission. Scholars and contributors to the exhibition Glasnost & Goodwill: Citizen Diplomacy in the Northwest (on view through Jan. 21 at the History Museum), will discuss the history of Washington’s relationship with Russia and citizen diplomacy during the Cold War.

Introduction: Brief overview of the exhibition Glasnost & Goodwill: Citizen Diplomacy in the Northwest.

Panel 1, Practitioners: Hear from Tony Allison, who worked for Marine Resources Company

(the only jointly owned Soviet-American venture during the Cold War period), and is the author of Fishing with the Soviets; Betsy Bell, one of the organizers of the 1982 event Target Seattle?a week of lectures and panel discussions that focused on preventing nuclear war with the Soviet Union; and Roscius Doan of the Seattle Tashkent Sister City Association?the first Soviet-American Sister City, established in 1973.

Panel 2, Academics: Speakers include Elena Campbell, Professor of History, UW, graduate of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Institute of Russian History, St. Petersburg, Russia; Benjamin Tromley, Professor of History, University of Puget Sound, who earned his PhD at Harvard University; and Glennys Young, Professor of History, University of Washington Jackson School of International Studies, a historian of Russia and the Soviet Union.

Q & A following the panel presentations.

For details about these and other events, see www.washingtonhistory.org.