Foster Parents Needed

Submitted by Catholic Community Services-Foster Care

Catholic Community Services has been providing foster care services to children for more than 80 years. We believe that every child should grow up in a safe, loving and nurturing environment. In 2017, approximately 8,800 children were part of the foster care system in Washington State. Some children need a home for one day, others one week, and still others may need care for a year or more but no matter how long or short they are in your home, they will stay in your heart forever.

We are in need of foster parents in our community today! Catholic Community Services offers a wide variety of Foster Care services including; Receiving Care, Respite, Domestic, Pediatric Interim Care and International Foster Care. For families who are highly motivated and desiring to move quickly the licensing process averages between 3-4 months.

Our Foster Parents work collaboratively with staff regarding the needs of and individual plans for the children placed in their homes. They actively participate in on-going trainings and receive support from our staff as well as 24-hour access to emergency assistance.

Please contact us to sign up or if you have any questions about the foster care process.

Catholic Community Services

Foster Care

(253) 502-2745

ccsww.org/fostercare