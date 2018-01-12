Executive seeks applicants for Ethics Commission vacancy

The Pierce County Executive’s Office is accepting applications to fill one Ethics Commission position. The citizen commission is responsible for promoting and upholding ethical conduct in Pierce County government.

Applicants must be registered to vote in the State of Washington, reside in Pierce County, and employed in or retired from the private or public sector. Ethics Commissioners also may not hold or campaign for elective office, be an officer of any political party or political committee, be a lobbyist, assist a lobbyist, or employ a lobbyist. (Pierce County Code 3.12.070 B, C, and E)

Members of the Ethics Commission are volunteers who meet the second Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at the Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St. in Tacoma. The Commission determines the merit of reported violations of the Code of Ethics for Pierce County employees.

Applications are available here. You may also request an application by emailing or by calling (253) 798-7477.

The deadline for submitting completed applications is Feb. 2, 2018.