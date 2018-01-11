TCC releases Winter Quarter Artist & Lecture Series line-up

TCC’s Artist & Lecture Series brings diverse, thought-provoking speakers to campus. Events are free and open to the public.

Michael Miller

Jan. 12

12:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

Focused on developing student and employee leadership, Michael Miller takes a fun, energetic approach to enhancing individual and group communication skills.

C. Rosalind Bell, Winter Quarter Artist in Residence

Jan. 23

12:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

Local playwright C. Rosalind Bell is TCC’s Winter Quarter Artist in Residence. She’s offering a series of free student workshops held on four consecutive Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. in the Building 2 Theater, Feb. 15 – March 8. The workshop series culminates with a student performance.

David Kirkland

Feb. 15

12:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

David Kirkland presents “The Truth that I Owe You: Teaching Literacy in the Light of #BlackLivesMatter.”

Artist in Residence: Student Performance

March 9

6-8 p.m.

Location TBD

Students who participated in Artist in Residence C. Rosalind Bell’s workshop series share their work.