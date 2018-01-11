Steilacoom Schools seeks help for Long Range Capital Facility Plan

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 is looking for community members to join in the development of the district Long Range Capital Facility Plan (LRCFP).

The Long Range Capital Facilities Plan will be developed with community and staff representatives to address the district’s future capital needs. Key elements of the plan will include:

Thoughtful direction for current and future facilities and property

Identification of major maintenance projects

Community and school priorities/values

The first committee meeting will be held on January 22, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the district’s Professional Development Center (PDC) located at 511 Chambers Street, Steilacoom. Please contact the District Chief of Finance and Operations, Jim Brittain at 253-983-2209 if you have any questions about the LRCFP Committee. We hope you can join us!