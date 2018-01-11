Roslyn Brock Keynotes 2018 MLK Unity Breakfast

TACOMA, WASH. — The twelfth annual MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast will be held Monday, January 15, 2018, at the University Y Student Center. The theme for this year’s event is Stand Up/Speak Out: Reflections on Service & Sacrifice.

Roslyn Brock will deliver the keynote speech at this year’s breakfast. Brock is the youngest person and the fourth woman to chair the NAACP National Board of Directors. She has been an active member of the NAACP for nearly three decades. Brock founded the NAACP Leadership 500 Summit, a recruitment and training initiative to cultivate a new generation of civil rights leaders. Brock is currently the Vice President of Advocacy and Government Relations for Bon Secours Health Systems, Inc., a $3.5 billion system of hospitals and care facilities serving six states, headquartered outside Baltimore, Maryland. In this role she directs health care policy and reform with an emphasis on equity and social justice. Among her many honors, Brock has received the National Urban League’s Women of Power Award as well as the National Newspaper Publishers Association’s Leadership Award.

The MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast has been a fixture on UW Tacoma’s calendar since its inception in 2006. Previous speakers include: Erin Jones, the first African-American woman to run for executive office in the state of Washington; Cheryl Brown Henderson, daughter of one of the original plaintiffs in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education lawsuit, and Carl Mack, the former president of the Seattle Branch of the NAACP.

The MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast serves to honor Dr. King’s legacy. Each year a committee of faculty, students, staff and alumni organize the event around a theme central to Dr. King’s life. Stand Up/Speak Out continues this tradition by focusing on activism, its challenges and successes. An emphasis this year is on inspiring young people to take a leadership role and continue to push for positive social change.

What: MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast, Stand Up Speak Out: Reflections on Service & Sacrifice

When: Monday, January 15 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am

Where: University Y Student Center, 1710 Market Street, Tacoma, Wash.

Tickets: tacoma.uw.edu/mlkregister

Adults:$15 | UW Tacoma Students:$10 | Children under 10: $10

Day of Admission: $20 (all)