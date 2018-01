Featured Pet Pirate has high hopes of being your first mate. The 13-year-old tabby came to us after his owner had passed.

Pirate does not let his one eye get him down, as he is a social, friendly feline. He shows his affection with headbutts aplenty and looks forward to smooth sailing with his future companion. #A524170. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.