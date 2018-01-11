LASA is looking for a Housing Stability Coordinator

Formerly titled Case Manager, the Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) is seeing a Housing Stability Coordinator.

Join a hard working team in the fight against homelessness. LASA is a dynamic, grass roots organization dedicated to the prevention of homelessness and recurrent homelessness. The person filling this position will be responsible for a case load of families experiencing homelessness. You will be one part cheerleader, one part coach and one part guidance counselor. There is also the joy of paperwork to fulfill the requirements of our funders.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in appropriate field and/or four (4) years experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to write clear, structured, articulate, and persuasive proposals.

Ability to plan, prioritize and coordinate multiple projects.

Ability to gather, analyze and evaluate a variety of data.

Ability to meet deadlines under pressure.

Prefer two (2) years case management experience

Ability to work independently as well as on a team

Self-motivated and well organized

Ability to work with families in crisis and help them plan for self-sufficiency

Ability to coordinate and maintain relationships with other social/human service agencies and community resources

Ability to maintain client records and complete required reports

Familiarity with Spanish is a plus.

Familiarity with HMIS systems is a plus.

Responsibilities

Client needs assessment and evaluation

Referrals of clients to support services

Employment coaching and assistance

Unit preparation for move-in

Housing advocacy for clients

Client record keeping and data collection

Cultivation of strong collaborative relationships with community resources

Ability to be compassionate, nonjudgmental.

Ability to set clear boundaries.

Experience working with diverse populations including people with active mental health and chemical dependency issues is a plus.

Possess good verbal and written communication.

Must have reliable transportation, valid driver’s license, and automobile insurance.

Ability to work independently and as a member of a team.

Demonstrates the necessary attitudes, knowledge and skills to deliver culturally competent services and work effectively in multi-cultural situations.

Assist with special projects

Christmas and Holiday give aways

File upkeep

Grant Compliance

Preparation of grants

Position Benefits

Salary DOE Range Flexible work schedule

Employer contribution toward medical and dental after 30 days for F/T

Mileage for work-related travel Paid vacations and holidays

Requirements

Valid driver’s license, auto insurance and bondable

Able to pick up 45 pounds

To Apply:

If you would like to join us, submit your resume and in no more than 1-2 pages answer the following:

Do you prefer full time or part time? Are you familiar with HMIS? Describe your experience with contract compliance- How many work days work have you missed in the past year? What is your salary history and expectations? When would you be able to start? Do you have reliable transportation? Do you speak any language beside English?

We are an equal opportunity employer. Must demonstrate cultural sensitivity and dedication to serve homeless populations without regard to gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, race, national origin, or religion.

PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS.

For best consideration send your response to Betty@lasawa.org by Jan 16. In subject line type: Housing Stability Coordinator. 1 P/T and 1 F/T position.