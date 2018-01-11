Clover Park School District celebrating 90 years Tuesday, Jan. 23

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Clover Park School District (CPSD) will hold a 90th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. Festivities will take place at Harrison Preparatory School, 9103 Lakewood Drive in Lakewood.

The event will feature a program from the Lakewood Historical Society highlighting the beginnings of CPSD, the district’s early leaders and the expansion and development of the district’s schools. The free event will also feature a variety of historical displays, a photo booth and refreshments.

All alumni, current and former employees and Lakewood and JBLM community members are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Ben Miller at 253-583-5040 or bmiller@cloverpark.k12.wa.us.