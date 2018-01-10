Women’s Basketball Win Sets Team Ready for League

Sophomore Victoria Mukisa (Tacoma, WA. , Lincoln H.S.) knew going into the game that she would need to cover some of the team’s offense. Freshman Sydney Dewitt (Federal Way, WA., Federal Way H.S.) had been one of the teams scoring leaders, but she was held out with an ankle sprain to get ready for the upcoming start of the West region league schedule. Mukisa went beyond that in Saturday’s game, ending the game with 25 points. Nine points of Mukisa’s scoring came in the later minutes of the 4th quarter, when the Raiders gave up a small lead to the Edmonds Tritons (3-11). The Raiders (4-9) were able to secure the win with Mukisa’s three field goals in the 4th quarter, but also the teams 67% free throw shooting in the quarter.

After the game, Victoria Mukisa said, “We had a couple good days of practice. Each day is a new game and we went out with the goal of winning today. We have played a very systematic defense and it is working as a whole for our team. The approach is starting to work well.”

The Raiders had an lead of nine in the 3rd quarter when Freshman Amber Barnett(Puyallup, WA., Rogers H.S.) hit a three pointer. The Raiders started the 4th quarter with a 55-50 lead. Edmonds would end up winning the 4th quarter with a 17-16 run. Pierce was able play excellent 4th quarter defense to win the game.

Head Coach Ariassa Wilson said, “As a whole, we are finding better motivation in ourselves. We are growing individually and as a program. As we head into league we will not change much. It will be fine. Nothing changes. We will just keep on getting better and playing our game.”

The Raiders will open the West region against the Tacoma Titans (1-3) on Wed., Jan. 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Fort Steilacoom Health Ed. Ctr.. Tacoma fell 77-57 to Everett C.C. in its final non-league game. The game will be livestreamed on Raider TV at Pierceraiders.com. Come out early for the start of the league season with “Minute to Win It” at halftime for gift certificates and FREE Raider T-Shirts for Pierce students at the game.