Washington At War: The Evergreen State in WWI

Local historian and author Lorraine McConaghy will bring history alive for her audience on Friday, January 12 at 2:00 at the Steilacoom Community Center.

What was Washington’s impact on the war and what was the war’s impact on Washington? Did you know President Woodrow Wilson visited the state in 1919?

It was one-hundred years ago, in 1917, when the United States entered the Great War, but McConaghy will show that the involvement of the state of Washington began before then and continued after the war. Topics covered in her presentation include immigration during this time, wartime industrialization, women’s rights, social change, radical labor, epidemic disease and worldwide turmoil. The program will begin with material sourced from newspapers, diaries, writings, speeches and correspondence and an illustrated introduction to the war’s themes.

Please note that the venue for the Library Speaker Series has moved from the Steilacoom Historical Museum to the Steilacoom Community Center to better accommodate visitor parking.