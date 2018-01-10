Thank you for the feedback

In 2017 the Pierce County Library System asked how convenient your library’s hours were for you. We were pleased to hear that for most people, the hours were meeting individuals’ needs. The focus of the survey was to see if shifting hours – not adding hours – would be possible. We were also pleased to hear that many of you would like more hours at your library.

Unfortunately, current funding does not allow for additional hours. As a result, we will not be making any changes to the open hours at the 20 Pierce County libraries at this time.

Thank you again for taking the time to complete this survey and help us better serve the Pierce County community.