Tacoma’s Historic Theater District Centennial Campaign Construction Begins May 2018

TACOMA, WASH. – The new scope and first of three phases of Tacoma’s Historic Theater District Centennial Campaign are on track, on-budget, and set to begin with construction and a six-month closure of Tacoma’s crown jewel Pantages Theater in May 2018.

The Broadway Center in partnership with City of Tacoma is committed to raising $20 million to revitalize, refurbish, and update both the Pantages Theater and Theater on the Square and create a fund to support access, education, and diverse programs.

The Centennial Campaign scope, phases and anticipated construction dates include:

Phase I: Pantages Theater Interior

Closure of the Pantages Theater May 14, 2018 to November 5, 2018. Jones Building offices will remain open during construction.

Phase II: Pantages Theater Exterior, Production Expansion and Theater on the Square

To be completed spring through fall 2019.

Phase III: Seismic Shear Walls & Access Funds

2019 or 2020, pending final funding through tax credits. This phase may require short-term office relocation during spring/summer.

To date, approximately $7.5MM from the City of Tacoma and $1.25MM from private sector donors have been secured, and in process are $4MM in additional requests. Pending final approval from the State Legislature, the Broadway Center expects $1MM from the State’s Capital Budget, which is due for adoption during the short session in Olympia to begin shortly. Work is underway to secure a tax credit investment of between $4.5MM and $7.4MM; this amount will be clarified by spring 2018.

The Broadway Center will achieve the needed commitments for the Phase I construction beginning in May 2018. Further, the Broadway Center is confident it will raise the remaining funds for construction and to support access, education, and diverse programs through private philanthropy and naming opportunities.

Tacoma’s Historic Theater District contributes $24 million annually to downtown’s growing economy. The community treasures its arts scene and the Broadway Center strives to deliver quality programs that reflect the diversity of our region. A study by Americans for the Arts found 87 percent of people believe the arts are important to quality of life, and 82 percent believe they are important to local businesses and the economy-whether or not they personally engage with the arts.