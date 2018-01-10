“Silver & Fit” Active Options Members welcomed at the Fircrest Community Center for Yoga Classes

Submitted by Cynthia Endicott

The Roy H. Murphy Community Center located in Fircrest, has offered Gentle Hatha Yoga for Active, Older Adults for nearly two years. It began with a partnership with the SilverSneakers/Flex Program and has expanded to include members of “Silver & Fit”. With your Medicare Supplemental fitness benefits there is no charge for participation to members.

Gentle Hatha Yoga Classes meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays in the Fircrest Gym from 9:00-10:00 AM. There is also a Chair Yoga Class offered on Fridays only between 10:30 and 11:30.. Register at the Office at the Community Center before class.

No “fitness” insurance? There is a monthly payment option or a drop fee of $3. Join this supportive yoga community for fitness, fun, and friendship.

Our Instructor, Cynthia Endicott, RYT-200, has participated in SilverSneakers Yoga Master Class, S.A.I.L. Training, and holds a Certificate in teaching Yoga for Seniors.