Patriot’s Landing expansion moves one step ahead

Description of proposal: Develop a one-story, approximately 42,200 square foot, 60-bed Memory Care Facility with underground and surface parking and associated landscaping and utilities.

Proponent: Mike Campeau, Careage Development Company, 4411 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Location of proposal: Section 34, Township 19N, Range 1E, W.M., Pierce County. Located south of McNeil Street and south and east of Marshal Circle, in the City of DuPont, Washington.

Tax Parcel Nos.: 0119341004 and 0119345001

Lead agency: City of DuPont

Conclusion: The lead agency has determined that the requirements for environmental analysis and protection have been adequately addressed in the development regulations and comprehensive plan adopted under chapter 36.70A RCW, and in other applicable local, state, or federal laws or rules, as provided by RCW 43.21C.240 and WAC 197-11-158, or mitigation measures have been included as part of this determination which alleviates any probable significant adverse environmental impact. An environmental impact statement is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist, other information on file with the lead agency and comments received during the Notice of Application/Optional DNS comment period. This information is available to the public on request.

Responsible Official: Jeffrey Wilson, AICP, Community Development Director, City of DuPont

1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327. Phone number: 253-912-5393

Appeal period: This MDNS is issued using the optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355. There is no further comment period on the MDNS. You may appeal this determination to Jeffrey Wilson, Community Development Direct/SEPA Responsible Official, at 1700 Civic Center, DuPont, WA 98327, by filing a written appeal citing the specific reasons for the appeal with the required appeal fee, adjacent property owners list and notarized affidavit form no later than January 23, 2018. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact Jeffrey S. Wilson to read or ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals.

Issue Date: January 9, 2018

End of Appeal Period: January 23, 2018