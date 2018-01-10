Submitted by Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center will present a class titled, New Year New Opportunities: Finding New Ways to Be Happy, Sunday, January 21st from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Tacoma.

Each year we perceive the opportunity for new opportunities. We all understand the benefits of a meaningful life and try to set goals to that end. Well aware that our days and nights will be much more enjoyable without being hindered by our negative states of mind and the activities that arise from and because of them, we look for ways to arrange our life to avoid these problems. Sometimes we are fortunate enough to even have the space of mind to set realistic and beneficial goals for ourselves. To act on this determination we need two things, to firmly understand the benefits of a more meaningful life and the methods to accomplish our aim joyfully, without confusion.

Fortunately, Buddha had also made such determinations for a life full of meaning and joy and demonstrated how to follow through on these determinations completely, overcoming all obstacles. Within his accomplishment and wisdom, we find personal advice for those of us wishing to attain a life pervaded by peace. So, if we wish to accomplish our greatest goal, to abide in a state where we are not obstructed by our inner problems of anxiety, depression, anger, frustration and boredom it would be wise to listen to the heartfelt advice Buddha is giving.

“Buddha’s sole intention is to help them find the happiness they seek, to solve their problems, and to successfully enjoy a meaningful life” explains resident teacher Gen Kelsang Wangpo, “all the classes at this center fulfil Buddha’s intention”.

Through the kindness of teachers who have realized the power of this advice to transform the mind from its ordinary struggle for successful resolutions to a powerful mind capable of any determination, we all now have the precious opportunity to explore these methods together. Our teacher at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center, a fully ordained monk, Gen Kelsang Wangpo, is dedicating every moment of his life to give others the methods which Buddha shared and that lead to experiences full of love and compassion.

So, join us for this special class whereby we can empower ourselves to increase our capacity to enjoy a better life and help others do the same. By putting the advice in this teaching, we will gain some ability to increase our good nature and overcome our bad habits. We will draw closer to a state where our mind is not disturbed in the slightest, whatever arises externally, and thus we will be able to work steadfastly on our goals. There is no greater meaning than this.

For more information or to register call (360)754-7787 or visit www.MeditateInOlympia.org.

The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center located at 1501 Pacific Avenue, Suite #301 Sprague/United Way Building in Tacoma.

About Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center:

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center was founded under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso; Internationally renowned Buddhist meditation master and scholar. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a member of the New Kadampa Tradition-International Kadampa Buddhist Union, a worldwide network of Buddhist Centers that are located in over 40 different countries.

The purpose of Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is to help people learn practical methods to solve their daily problems and to live a happy and meaningful life. Tushita Center offers meditation classes, Buddhist studies, day courses, retreats, chanted prayers in English, community outreach and a chance to learn more about the Buddhist way of life. Classes and courses are designed to help those who wish to learn about or deepen their understanding of basic Buddhist thought and practice, as well as for those who simply wish to start a meditation practice or to meditate in a group setting.

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a Washington State registered nonprofit.