Find the path to success in Life after High School with Pierce County Library

TACOMA – Choosing the right path after graduation can be confusing. Learn about going to college, financial literacy, building job skills, and starting a career at Pierce County Library System’s Life after High School workshops, starting Jan. 10 and running through April.

“Young people have many options. Attending college is just one of them,” said Georgia Lomax, Pierce County Library’s executive director. “Breaking down and talking about some of the options helps tomorrow’s adults discover the track that will spark success for them. Moving on from high school can be exciting and scary, and this program helps to build the excitement and lessen the scary part.”

Upcoming workshops include:

ACT/SAT Practice Test

Take practice tests on the ACT and SAT exams and receive customized study plans using free library resources.

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bonney Lake Pierce County Library, 18501 90th St. E., Bonney Lake

Saturday, Jan. 27, 1 to 4 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Saturday, Feb. 3, 1 to 4 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 3 to 6 p.m. at DuPont Pierce County Library, 1540 Wilmington Drive, DuPont

College Essay Writing Workshop

Presented by Write253

Bring questions, ideas, notes or a first draft, and educators from Write253, a literacy arts organization, will review and offer suggestions. Learn about tips, tricks and the free library resources to make essays stand out.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

College Application Essay Workshop

Presented by Tacoma Community College (TCC)

Join TCC staff for an instructional workshop on how to get started on college admissions essays or personal statements. If possible, bring a tablet or laptop.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom

Saturday, Jan. 27, 10:30 a.m. at Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W., Gig Harbor

Thursday, Feb. 1, 6 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2 p.m. at Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Wednesday, March 14, 5 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

It’s a Money Thing: Financial Literacy Certification Program

Presented by Red Canoe Credit Union

SESSION A: Learn about checking accounts, compare cards and dig into good and bad spending.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

SESSION B: Get started with budgeting, saving money, and preparing for a financial emergency with Emergency Fund Boot Camp.

Monday, Jan. 22, 5 p.m. at Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library, 900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

SESSION C: Understand credit scores, get credit boosting tips, learn to avoid predatory lending, and find the right loan.

Monday, Jan. 29, 5 p.m. at Sumner Pierce County Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner

Tuesday, March 13, 4 p.m. at Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E., Fife

SESSION D: Get ready to move out and live independently. Learn about the power of compound interest and the financial benefits of investing early.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

Tuesday, March 20, 3 p.m. at Eatonville Pierce County Library, 205 Center St. W., Eatonville

Wednesday, April 25, 4 p.m. at Summit Pierce County Library, 5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Thursday, March 29, 5 p.m. at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E., Graham

Financial Foundations

Presented by Financial Beginnings

BANKING: Choose the right financial institution, understand what they do, and how to get the best service.

Saturday, Feb. 10, 1 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

CREDIT: Learn how to establish credit, the responsibilities of a borrower, and how to monitor credit using credit reports and credit scores.

Tuesday, March 6, 6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library,

13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

CAREER AND EDUCATION PATHWAYS: Find the right career. Explore salary ranges, educational programs, and requirements and skills necessary to reach college and career goals.

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2 p.m. at Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

Monday, Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. at Key Center Pierce County Library, 8905 KPN, Lakebay

Saturday, March 3, 10:30 a.m. at Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive N.W., Gig Harbor

FINANCING COLLEGE: Explore options to pay for college. Review available college loans, interest accumulation, and payback options. Learn the basics of a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and where to access additional support.

Thursday, March 22, 6:30 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Wednesday, April 25, 2 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom

Saturday, April 28, 1 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100, University Place

Additional Life after High School resources are offered in libraries and online for free with a Pierce County Library card. Learn more at lahs.pcls.us.