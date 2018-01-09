Retraction from Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel

Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel incorrectly published an unsolicited communication to the victims of the DuPont, Washington Amtrak train derailment on December 28, 2018. The article inappropriately asked for victims of the DuPont Amtrak derailment to contact Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel. This communication violated 49 U.S.C. Section 1139(g)(2). For this oversite and error we at Evergreen Personal Injury Counsel wish to retract the December 28, 2017 publication and sincerely apologize to the National Transportation Safety Board and the victims and families of the DuPont Amtrak train derailment.