Husband & Wife open first Firehouse Subs in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Firehouse Subs announces the grand opening of its first location in Lakewood at 5700 100th St. SW on Tuesday, January 9, under the ownership of husband and wife, Danny and Jina Kim. Firehouse Subs serves premium meats and cheeses steamed and piled high on a toasted sub roll, served “Fully Involved®” with fresh produce and condiments, and was recently named No. 1 Overall Brand by Technomic’s Chain Restaurant Consumers’ Choice Awards. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks to fuel any occasion.

This is the first restaurant for the Kim’s, who signed a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop five restaurants in Pierce County. Danny relocated to Washington from Arkansas over 10 years ago, and often spoke to his wife about how much he missed Firehouse Subs and its famous Captain Sorensen’s Datil Pepper hot sauce. Danny and Jina knew they wanted to invest in a company dedicated to giving back in the communities it serves, and decided to bring Danny’s favorite sub shop to the city of Lakewood. “The steamed subs separate us from the rest, and the brand’s dedication to public service allows guests to enjoy an amazing product, while giving back to the community,” said Jina. We couldn’t ask for a better place than Lakewood to open, or a more perfect brand to invest with and grow.”

Danny and Jina are dedicated to continuing Firehouse Subs’ commitment to helping public safety organizations through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which has donated more than $243,500 in grants in the state of Washington.

The Lakewood Firehouse Subs restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Firehouse Subs offers small, medium and large hot specialty subs, including the number one selling Hook & Ladder® sub, served with smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham smothered with Monterey Jack cheese. Other top sellers include the Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket™ loaded with USDA choice beef brisket smoked for at least 16 hours in an authentic Texas smokehouse and topped with melted cheddar cheese and a special combination of sauces, including Sweet Baby Ray’s® Barbecue Sauce. Additionally, each restaurant offers an assortment of 50+ complimentary hot sauces, including Captain Sorensen’s® Datil Pepper Hot Sauce, named in honor of the founding brothers’ father, Rob Sorensen, a 43-year retired fire captain.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the new Lakewood restaurant décor reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Chief Mural Artist Joe Puskas depicting the West Pierce Fire Rescue Engine 21, alongside a firefighter giving a high-five to Danny and Jina’s nephew Aiden, who is riding his bike next to his sister Erin, while their daughter Kiara pulls their two dogs, Lily and Pie, in a classic red wagon. Painted in the background is a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III, a large military transport aircraft from nearby McChord Air Force Base, flying over the picturesque American Lake in the foreground of Mount Rainier. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,105 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs Headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla.

The touch-screen operated Coca-Cola Freestyle® fountain is available in every restaurant and offers 120+ sparkling and still beverage brands with 70+ regular and low-calorie options. Choices include the top selling non-carbonated fountain drink Cherry Lime-Aid™, Cherry Lime-Aid™ Light and the newest variety, Sparkling Cherry Lime-Aid™, all exclusive original recipes by Firehouse Subs, served with fresh squeezed lime.

The Firehouse Rewards digital loyalty program offers guests an opportunity to earn and redeem points for each restaurant visit through a smartphone app. Once registered, guests can order in-app and access recent orders*, redeem points for free items, and receive exclusive offers, such as a free medium sub on their birthday, and more. The free app is available on Google Play and in the App Store.

In 2005, Firehouse Subs created the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.? Many first responders make do with older equipment and have limited or no access to needed resources. The 501(c)(3) Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $31.5 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation. This year, Firehouse of America will donate 0.13 percent of purchases at all U.S. Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. This percentage will result in a minimum donation of one million dollars.

About Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs® is a fast casual restaurant chain with a passion for Hearty and Flavorful Food, Heartfelt Service and Public Safety. Founded by brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen, Firehouse Subs is a brand built on decades of fire and police service, hot subs, steamed and piled higher with the highest quality meats and cheeses and its commitment to saving lives through the establishment of the non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®. The founders are the real deal, the food is their creation and the restaurant is built upon a family of franchise operators who share their same passion for generously serving food and community. In 2015, Firehouse Subs expanded its brand presence to the international market, debuting in Ontario, Canada and further expanding in 2017 to Mexico City, Mexico. Also in 2015, the brand introduced its first digital loyalty rewards program, Firehouse Rewards, which allows guests to earn and redeem points for each visit through a smartphone app. Firehouse Subs is consistently recognized as a leader in the fast casual segment. For the last three years, Firehouse Subs was ranked No. 1 by Technomic’s Chain Restaurant Consumers’ Choice Awards *among fast casual brands in the categories of overall brand (2017), food quality (2016), service (2015) and atmosphere (2014). Forbesrecognized Firehouse Subs in 2015 as a Best Franchise to Buy.