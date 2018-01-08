Lakewood congratulates sister city Bauang, Philippines on its Baggak Festival

In 2006 the city of Bauang, one of the municipalities in the province of La Union in the Philippines, became one of Lakewood’s sister cities through the Lakewood Sister Cities Association.

The Mayor of Bauang and city officials have visited Lakewood previously to participate in our annual Lakewood Sister Cities International Festival. Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson visited Bauang with his family last year to attend their Baggak Festival.

Today the residents of Bauang once celebrated their annual Baggak Festival, which means morning star. This annual event recognizes the feasts of Saints Peter and Paul and is celebrated with colorful decorations and attire and lively activities.

Lakewood officials were unable to attend, but sent video messages to congratulate our sister city on yet another wonderful celebration.

Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson

Lakewood Sister Cities Association members