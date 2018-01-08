Bates’ work with the incarcerated population highlighted in national publication

Preparing for release into the community following incarceration can be a hard road to navigate. In fact, the Department of Corrections notes the first six to 12 months of post-release status are critical for that individual’s successful transition back into the community.

And that’s where reentry navigators at local technical and community colleges can step in to help alleviate some of those barriers, like access to workforce education.

In the December 2017/January 2018 edition of the national publication Community College Journal, author Dennis Pierce highlights Bates Technical College in an article titled, “A Path for Everyone. ” In the piece, reentry navigator Chris Hansen details how he helps prepare these nontraditional students for the workforce.

Hansen, one of nine reentry navigators in Washington state, helps inmates get the job training and employment they need to be contributing members of our community.

Pierce writes that nontraditional populations have their “own unique challenges, they all can be served more effectively with a coordinated effort that involves wraparound services and extra attention to their specific needs.”

You can read the full article here.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.