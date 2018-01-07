Thank a School Board Director in January

Submitted by Clover Park School District Administrators

Did you know that our governor has proclaimed January as School Board Recognition Month? It’s a great time to recognize our elected community members who selflessly give their time and energy in support of high-quality public education. Clover Park School District school board directors are entrusted by this community with responsibility for an annual budget of approximately $180 million, more than 12,800 students, 1,700 employees and 23 schools.

School boards develop visions that guide school districts for years to come. Through collaboration as a team, and with school district staff, their governance and advocacy are building the future of education in Washington state.

Thank a board member for volunteering their time and playing a critical civic role that helps form the bedrock of our democracy—public education. As a crucial bridge between the local community and the school district, their efforts are instrumental in creating promising futures for Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis- McChord children.

The men and women serving Clover Park School District and their years of service are:

Marty Schafer – 12 years;

Carole Jacobs – 22 years;

Becki Kellcy – 2 years;

Alyssa Anderson Pearson – sworn in Dec. 11, 2017; and

Paul Wagemann – 8 years

For more information about the Clover Park School District Board of Directors, visit www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us/Board/BoardMembers.aspx