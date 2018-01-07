Sit, Knit, and Listen to a Yarn of Romance

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

“Could we start with the next one right now?”

This request at the end of last year’s reading cycle that local author Susanne Bacon performed on her Wycliff romance “Delicate Dreams” at The Sock Peddlers LLC in Lakewood kicked off another cycle of reading another Wycliff romance. It will start on January 18 at 6 pm and will continue on consecutive Thursdays as long as it takes to reach the final page, with a short break in March. Everybody, whether knitter or not, is welcome to join in the event, listen, and discuss the second novel, “Wordless Wishes”, at the cozy yarn store.

The tale that Lakewood resident Susanne Bacon is going to unravel is located in a fictitious small-town somewhere in the South Puget Sound region. Listeners will recognize one or the other real place or person amongst the otherwise fictitious creations. The means of (non-)communication and tender romance make for a neat story that also lends itself perfectly as a gift item for avid readers or for Valentine’s Day. Books are available via Amazon or can be ordered at your local bookstores and be brought in for signing.

As audience numbers are limited to 20 persons, reservations are requested (phone 253-267-0148). The suggested donation per night (January 18 and 25 and February1, 8, 15, and 22 is $ 5.-. Bring your own knitting and crocheting or just sit and listen to the yarn at The Sock Peddlers, 6122 Motor Ave. in Lakewood.