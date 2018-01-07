The Suburban Times

Shop at Whole Foods Jan. 11, support nonprofit Centerforce

Submitted by Centerforce

Take that grocery shopping list and head to Whole Foods Chambers Bay Thursday (Jan. 11) as the day’s proceeds benefit local nonprofit, Centerforce.
Whole Food Market, 3515 Bridgeport Way W in University Place, will donate 5 percent of the day’s net sales to support Centerforce’s food service education, training and employment services. Centerforce was chosen as the local quarterly partner of the upcoming Community Day. The Chambers Bay store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Whole Foods Market 5% Day Community Giving Program takes place four times per year to help raise funds for a nonprofit organization in their communities.
Centerforce is also a bag refund partner from January to March. When using a reusable bag, shoppers can opt to donate back the 5 cents to the nonprofit.
Centerforce, 5204 Solberg Dr. SW in Lakewood, works to empower adults with disabilities to engage in their community through advocacy, employment, and education.

Centerforce supports clients, such as Willie, who works at an area McDonalds.

