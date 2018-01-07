HOV ramp and lane closures continue in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 have multiple overnight ramp and lane closures scheduled the week of Jan. 8 for electrical work and sign bridge installations.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes. Signed detours are in place for all overnight ramp closures.

Monday, Jan. 8

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

A single lane of northbound I-5 will close between Portland Avenue and the Puyallup River Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A single lane of northbound I-5 will close between Portland Avenue and the Puyallup River Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

A single lane of northbound I-5 will close between Portland Avenue and the Puyallup River Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of northbound I-5 will close from L Street to the Puyallup River. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

All lanes of southbound I-5 will detour through the southbound I-5 collector/distributor from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will close from Bay Street to Portland Avenue. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Friday.

A single lane of southbound I-5 from Port of Tacoma Road to Bay Street will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Jan. 12

All lanes of the northbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday. Northbound I-5 drivers headed to I-705 and SR 7 will detour to Portland Avenue.

South 38th Street ramp to the northbound I-5 collector/distributor will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday.

A single lane of northbound I-5 will close between Portland Avenue and the Puyallup River Bridge from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound I-5 exit #136A and #136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

20th Street East between Puyallup Avenue and PraxAir will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Additional single lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between M Street to South 38th Street.

Updated weekly ramp and lane closures are available online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.