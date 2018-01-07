Board to discuss process to learn the public’s priorities for services and other issues

TACOMA – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss public involvement activities to learn residents’ top priorities for library services, results of Washington state’s routine audit, and other issues, at the board’s monthly meeting at the Administrative Center and Library, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 3:30 p.m.

At the January meeting, the Board of Trustees will conduct the following business.

Public input for top library services: The Board of Trustees will hear about plans to conduct extensive public involvement activities to learn what residents want, need and value for library services. Library leaders will talk with the public about the Library’s funding situation, which stems from costs to operate the Library System being higher than revenues from property taxes.

In addition, the Library’s service area has grown by 82,000 people in the past 12 years – that’s a 16 percent increase. At the same time, the Library System has outlived a re-authorized levy to sustain and increase funding for library services. The Library has met or exceeded promises from the 2006 levy, which was projected to sustain services for six years.

During the public involvement activities, Library leaders will talk about options to manage the funding issue, which might include asking voters to consider a measure that would increase taxes to maintain services or reducing services. The core of the public involvement activities include:

Conducting open houses at all full service Pierce County Libraries, starting Saturday, Feb. 3.

Distributing information at public and private sector locations as well as sharing information at community meetings.

Offering an in-library, online and in-community survey.

Washington state’s routine audit: The Office of the Washington State Auditor gave Pierce County Library what’s called a no findings management letter, which means the Library had a positive audit. The State Auditor’s Office reviewed the Library’s fiscal management and systems for 2015-2016, and the Auditor’s Office found the Library System in compliance with applicable requirements and appropriately safeguarding public resources.