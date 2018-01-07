Activism is the theme of Bates Technical College’s Martin Luther King Jr. event

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a community event featuring the Tacoma Action Collective on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Downtown Campus Auditorium, 1101 S Yakima Ave., in Tacoma.

Representatives from the group, whose mission is to raise awareness of social justice issues, will present on the importance of activism in the community and how you can empower yourself to get involved.

A light lunch will be available for purchase during the event while it last. The lunch will be free to Bates students with a valid college ID.

The celebration continues on Monday, Jan. 15 for the annual community March for MLK. Marchers will walk from the Downtown Campus to the City of Tacoma’s Martin Luther King Jr. event at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center.

Marchers will meet at 9 a.m. for refreshments and conversation at the Downtown Campus cafeteria on 11th Street and Yakima Avenue. At 10 a.m., the group will begin marching to the city’s celebration. Following both the march and the city’s event, a shuttle will return participants to the Downtown Campus.

For more information about the celebration and the march, please call 253.680.7000, or go to www.bates.ctc.edu.

