TCC’s new ctcLink Mobile App Ready to Download

TCC is excited to roll out the new ctcLink mobile app that features your online Student Center, where you can enroll, view wait lists, drop and swap classes, check grades, view financial aid status, check degree progress and much more.

Search “ctcLink” in the iTunes App Store or Google Play and download to your device.

The mobile app is available for students attending Tacoma Community College, Spokane Falls Community College or Spokane Community College. Select the college you are attending, and once you make your selection, you can browse through the app’s landing page, which features tiles of selected information about your school of choice.

For your personal Student Center information, click on the ctcLink Mobile tile. You will need your ctcLink ID number at this time. New students need to activate their account in the ctcLink portal prior to using the mobile app.

For information about this this new tool, visit:

Students can also contact the TCC Help Desk at 253.566.5176 or support@tacomacc.edu or visit the Computer Lab in the Information Commons area, first floor, Building 16.