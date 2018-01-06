Steilacoom Town Administrator report to council, Jan. 5

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 16, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – January 8, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – January 24, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – February 1, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published.

The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Winefest:

The Kiwanis Winefest is Friday, January 26, 2018. All are invited to attend. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis member.

Gifts and Donations:

The Town received a donation this week from Janet and James Mello in the amount of $100 to be used for the Community Center – Senior programs.

Public Safety:

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew swept streets; maintained and repaired signs; performed storm inspections and cleaned culverts; and performed other right-of-way maintenance.

Birch Hill Estates:

The contractor has submitted an application for final plat. An informational meeting is scheduled for the Planning Commission meeting on January 8, 2018, and then to Council after that. The contractor paved the internal roadway and Walnut Lane south of Birch Street. Additional off-plat paving will be done at a later date.

First Street Project:

90% plans were received along with an updated cost estimate. Staff is still planning to advertise the project by February 1st.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set a new streetlight at the Marietta Street lift station; removed the Christmas tree and lights; replaced two ballasts at the Community Center; repaired a street light in the 700 block of Galloway Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew coordinated the backwash procedures at the Steilacoom Boulevard intertie; inspected water infrastructure at the Tasanee plat; submitted monthly reports to various agencies; assisted the Eelctric crew install a new light pole; and performed other system maintenance.

Lakewood Water District:

Lakewood Water District will commence drilling a replacement well (N-3) at the View Road facility on or around January 16, 2018. The well will replace well N-2 which has ceased to function. The District’s intention is to drill the well in winter and spring of 2018 and have it functioning for the summer of 2018. In the coming weeks, District staff will be canvassing the area surrounding the View Road facility, hanging door hangers with a letter explaining the impacts of the drilling process, and asking for patience from the neighbors. The drilling will be Monday-Friday during normal hours. We anticipate that the drilling at times will be quite noisy and would ask for patience and understanding from the impacted parties.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted by Cedar Creek work crew assisted the Electric crew with removing the Christmas tree and the Town Hall decorations; prepared areas for the Peter Puget sign installations; coordinated the repair of roof struts at the Public Works’ truck bay in preparation for new gutters being installed; and performed other building and grounds’ maintenance.

Other:

Christmas Treecycling:

The annual Christmas Treecycling Drop-Off will be held on the weekend of January 6th and 7th, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day at the Public Works (1030 Roe Street) utility yard. The annual event serves as a primary community recycling event and fund-raiser for Steilacoom Boy Scout Troop #71. A suggested minimum donation of $3.00 per tree will be collected in support of the Scouts.

We can only accept Christmas trees that have been cleaned of all decorations including lights, tinsel, garland, nailed-on bases, etc. Sorry, no flocked trees, wreaths or other vegetation accepted at this event.

Residents who subscribe to the curbside yardwaste recycling may cut up their cleaned trees and place them inside their yardwaste cart for pickup on their regularly scheduled day.

Recycling your tree through our annual event supports both our community conservation efforts and the Scouts from Steilacoom Troop #71. Hope to see you on the weekend of January 6 & 7. Thank You and Happy Holidays!

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Friday Jan. 12th 2:00 pm

Washington at War in WWI

Historian Lorraine McConaghy

The U.S. entered the Great War in 1917 to fight alongside our European allies, but Washington’s home front began long before the country entered the war.

Friday Feb.9th 2:00 pm

What your Teachers Never Told Us about the American Revolution

Author Don Glickstein

Explores rarely heard perspectives on the war in his illustrated talk and links aspects of the war to our home state.

Friday March 9th 2:00 pm

Feminism and Pop Culture

Media Scholar Amy Peloff

Explores some of the fundamental principles of feminist thought and asks why we should care about popular culture’s presentation of these concepts. Learn about Feminism and how to critically read popular media.