Obituary Notices – January 6

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Norma Evelyn Rowe; Daniel Frank Stevens; Dixie Faye Bean; Jean Lucille Rowland; Sharon Louise Bishop; Barbara Ellen Shenk.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Lana Lee Diaz.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
By The Suburban Times Leave a Comment Filed Under: Things To Know
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Norma Evelyn Rowe; Daniel Frank Stevens; Dixie Faye Bean; Jean Lucille Rowland; Sharon Louise Bishop; Barbara Ellen Shenk.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Lana Lee Diaz.
Leave a Reply