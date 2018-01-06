Free workshop series offers help and support for beginning stages of Alzheimer’s

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is hosting the free, popular “Oh My Gosh – Now What?” six-part series, lunchtime event starting Friday, Jan. 12. The new series of discussions for families and individuals focuses on the initial journey of memory loss through Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Sessions will be led by Kris Sawyers-Dowling and Jessica Girard, Aging and Disability Resources case managers, who specialize in providing practical help to individuals and families coping with memory loss.

“Oh My Gosh – Now What?” covers the warning signs and symptoms, managing behaviors, the disease progress, legal concerns, financial issues and local resources. All sessions will be held Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex Main Meeting Room, 2401 S. 35th St. in Tacoma. Anyone can attend any or all of the free discussions. No RSVP is required.

The six-part sessions schedule is:

• Jan. 12 – “What is Dementia? What are the warning signs?”

• Jan. 26 – “How does the disease progress? What should I expect?”

• Feb. 9 – “How do I start the conversation? How do I cope with the shock?”

• Feb. 23 – “What are the typical moods and behaviors? How do I manage them?”

• Mar. 9 – “How do I pay for care? What are the legal things I should do?

• Mar. 23 – “Where can I turn for help? What are the resources I can rely on?”

“We all hope that someday researchers will discover the magic cure for Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Aging and Disability Resources manager. “While that hasn’t happened yet, there is significant progress in understanding the disease and developing successful therapies that delay its progression and manage its symptoms. This series provides accurate, helpful information from reliable sources about caring for family members with Alzheimer’s.”

For more information call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600 or visit ADRC E-News.