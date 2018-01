Submitted by St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Lakewood

Any moms interested in a NIGHT time MOPS (Mothers of Pre Schoolers) or MOMSnext group? We would love to start this night group for those who work during the day or for other reasons can’t make the day meetings! We are considering starting one at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Lakewood. If interested, please contact us or connect with us on Facebook and let us know.