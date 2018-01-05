Volunteers needed to help identify people experiencing homelessness

Pierce County is looking for volunteers for the 2018 Point-In-Time Count on Friday, January 26th, 2018! Volunteers will be stationed at meal sites, day shelters, events such as Project Homeless Connect, and DSHS offices throughout Pierce County. and will complete surveys of people experiencing homelessness.

Point-In-Time Count Volunteers:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must attend a Point in Time Count Training

Search for unsheltered homeless within designated locations

Survey individuals experiencing homelessness using a mobile app

Provide individuals who have been surveyed with incentives as available

At least one member on the team must have access to a smart phone, tablet, or laptop with wi-fi.

About the Point-In-Time Count

The Point-in-Time (PIT) count is an annual event required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the State of Washington Department of Commerce to survey individuals experiencing homelessness across the nation. The results from the PIT are reported to create a trend analysis in the mission to end homelessness in America.

For more information about Pierce County’s Point-In-Time count, please visit: www.piercecountywa.org/pointintime.