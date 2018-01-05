Tacoma Athletic Commission to honor area individuals

The Distinguished Achievement Awards event is schedule for Thursday, January 11 and the public is welcome to attend. In addition to honoring a number of individuals for their accomplishment in 2017, a video that captures the TAC’s 75th years of service in Tacoma-Pierce County will be presented.

The event will be held in the new Connelly Campus Center at Bellarmine Prep starting at 6:00pm with a no-host social followed by the program at 7:00pm. The cost is $10.00 which includes appetizers and a souvenir program.

The Dick Hannula Male and Female Amateur Athlete of the Year Awards will be presented to former Bellarmine and University of Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau and distance runner Kate Landau.

The Frosty Westering Excellence in Coaching Award recipients include Bellarmine girl’s golf coach Mark Bender and Mark Lovelady, boy’s basketball coach at Life Christian Academy.

The Doug McArthur Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Angie Eichholtz, a longtime coach of multiple sports in Tacoma and a key member of the organizing committee for Star Track-the high school state track and field championships.

Being recognized with the First Family of Sports Award is the Beauchene Family from Fife. All four daughters of Paul and Janice-Angie, Suzanne, Renee and Lisa played volleyball at Fife High School and have state championships on their resume as well as impressive collegiate careers.

The Connelly Law Offices Excellence in Officiating Award recognizes the passion and dedication these individuals have demonstrated in their chosen sport as high school officials and they include: Tom Purchase (Baseball), Randy Black (Boy’s Basketball), Al Perez (Girl’s Basketball), Dan Stivers (Football), Ken Lase (Softball), Dana Reinhart (Soccer), John Wohn (Volleyball) and Glen Kuhn (Wrestling).

Also being honored with the Golden Whistle Award for over 50 years of service as football officials are Merle Hagbo, Clarence Leingang, Darron Nelson and Jan Wolcott.

Finally, special acknowledgement will be made to Wendy Malich, District Athletic Director for the Franklin Pierce Schools who was a recent recipient of a National Citation of Merit for her contributions and commitment to athletics at the local, state and national level.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3178622 or send a check payable to the TAC to: PO Box 11304, Tacoma, WA 98411. Reservations must be finalized by January 7th and if you plan to attend please contact Marc Blau at 253-677-2872 as seating is limited.