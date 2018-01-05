Recapping the Lakewood City Council’s first meeting of 2018

The Lakewood City Council’s first meeting of 2018 started with the swearing in of four council members, all incumbents.

Council members Jason Whalen, Mary Moss and Mike Brandstetter were sworn in by Pierce County Superior Court Judge (and former Lakewood Municipal Court Judge) Grant Blinn, while Councilman John Simpson took the oath from Lakewood City Clerk Alice Bush.

Lakewood City Council Swearing in Ceremony

Recognizing Jan. 15, 2018 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and February as Black History Month, and January as School Board recognition month.

Following the ceremonies the council voted on its Mayor and Deputy Mayor positions – selecting once again Don Anderson to serve as Mayor and Whalen to serve as Deputy Mayor. The positions are two-year terms.

Next up Mayor Anderson read a proclamation recognizing Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and February as Black History Month. Anessa McClendon, a member of the city’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration committee, accepted the recognition.

Anderson encouraged everyone to attend the city’s 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, held this year on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom BLVD SW.

A second proclamation followed, this one declaring January 2018 as School Board recognition month. Clover Park School District board member Paul Wagemann was there to receive the recognition on behalf of the board.

Three city road projects were approved on the council’s consent agenda, including:

$2.14 million to Miles Resources, LLC for the construction of the Steilacoom Boulevard Safety Improvement project;

$551,331 to R.W. Scott Construction Company for the construction of the Military Road SW and 112th Street SW Intersection Improvement project;

$760,838 to Axum General Construction, Inc. for the construction of roadway safety improvements at 40th Avenue SW and 96th Street SW.

The next City Council meeting is a study session Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW. Find the agenda here.