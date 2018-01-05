Overnight guardrail repair closes ramp to SR 512

TACOMA – Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the southbound State Route 7/Pacific Avenue South on-ramp to westbound SR 512 during overnight hours Sunday, Jan. 7 to repair damaged guardrail and sweep the ramp.

Crews will close the ramp from 11 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 to 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8. The right lane of westbound SR 512 will also close during this time near the Pacific Avenue South interchange.

During the closure, drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route and plan for extra travel time.

Information about this work and other maintenance and construction activities on the region’s state highways is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.