Latest edition of Lakewood Connections Magazine is here

Hot off the presses, the Winter 2018 Lakewood Connections magazine is here and should hit residents’ mailboxes this week (if it hasn’t arrived already).

The latest edition is chock full of information, including a look back at some of the city’s accomplishments in 2017.

Inside you’ll also find information about:

The city’s downtown planning efforts

A student essay by Lakes High School senior Connor Winterton, first place winner of the city’s MLK Essay contest

Employee spotlight on Lakewood native Paul Candler

New businesses coming to Lakewood

Information from our community partners West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Clover Park School District

Road construction and park project updates

Lakewood Police updates: drone use, third quarter crime stats, recognition of Good Samaritans

A complete list of 2018 events

Class and program listings for the Lakewood Senior Activity Center

Want to read the magazine online? You can view it and past editions here.

Didn’t get your magazine in the mail? Extra copies are available at the Lakewood City Hall front desk between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., 6000 Main St. SW.