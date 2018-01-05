Latest edition of Lakewood Connections Magazine is here

Hot off the presses, the Winter 2018 Lakewood Connections magazine is here and should hit residents’ mailboxes this week (if it hasn’t arrived already).
The latest edition is chock full of information, including a look back at some of the city’s accomplishments in 2017.
Inside you’ll also find information about:
- The city’s downtown planning efforts
- A student essay by Lakes High School senior Connor Winterton, first place winner of the city’s MLK Essay contest
- Employee spotlight on Lakewood native Paul Candler
- New businesses coming to Lakewood
- Information from our community partners West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Clover Park School District
- Road construction and park project updates
- Lakewood Police updates: drone use, third quarter crime stats, recognition of Good Samaritans
- A complete list of 2018 events
- Class and program listings for the Lakewood Senior Activity Center
Want to read the magazine online? You can view it and past editions here.
Didn’t get your magazine in the mail? Extra copies are available at the Lakewood City Hall front desk between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., 6000 Main St. SW.
