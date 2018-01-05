Items before the City Council in early 2018

Adult Family Homes: The city wants to work proactively with the state and adult family home providers to make sure those who need help have the proper resources available to them, while also ensuring our residents – including those living in existing adult family homes – are safe. Draft legislation sent to the city’s planning commission for review in early 2018 also prohibits the location of Enhanced Service Facilities (ESFs) in single family residential zones. Draft legislation will cover:

Density/dispersal requirements

Community outreach

Improved transparency

City business license requirements

Wage requirements for adult family home healthcare service workers

Assurances from the state that only those persons who are supposed to be in an adult family home, as defined under the Federal Fair Housing Act, are, in fact, placed in such a facility.

Marijuana: In early 2018 the planning commission will review possible locations for retail marijuana businesses in the city and the development standards associated with allowing them. Once the preliminary review is complete, a public hearing will be held. Ultimately the commission will make a recommendation to City Council for review and discussion. The council will choose how to proceed, including whether it wants to hold additional public hearings, before taking action.