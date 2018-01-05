Creepy Crawlers and Rats in the Toilet

I walked into the bathroom and turned on the light. I saw what looked like a black pine needle about an inch and a quarter in length on the floor near the toilet. It moved. I moved quicker and my size 13 6E stomped on it and pulled back to reveal a shorter pine needle now whipping around in a flurry. I stomped again and it disappeared completely in the tread of my sole. I slipped off my shoe and tapped it on the tile and wiped up the pieces off with a paper towel and threw them into the waste basket.

Looking around the floor I came up empty . . . checking the drains in the sink and the shower and along the mop boards revealed nothing, either. Usually if you see one of something alive there is another one near by and if there are two, there are three or more. I know this from experience. But I found nothing. Houses are never air-tight. Bugs and vermin can get in if they are looking for warmth or food . . . or stuck to the bottom of a shoe coming in from out side.

I’ve seen and heard tales of people seeing creepy crawlers, snakes, and rats come from the sewers and appear in toilets, sinks, and bath tubs. It gives you the shivers. I searched on the internet. Evidently, stories of bugs and such coming up the drains are over-rated. They aren’t good at swimming, but still I wouldn’t think it would be completely impossible. Rats and snakes, however are a different story. It is possible. The snakes here in Pierce County are not that adventuresome or dangerous; rats are still possible, though.

Broken pipes from septic tanks and sewer lines could deliver long tailed trespassers. “Typically, rats get into a home’s main drain through breaks in the underground sewer line. Utility workers can test for this type of entry by pouring dye down a nearby rat burrow in the ground. If the dye shows up in the sewer downstream of the burrow, they know there’s a connection. And why do rats want to get into a home? For food, of course. Rats have a very good sense of smell and are attracted by food (in its various forms) flowing down your drain.” –

www.networx.com/article/eek-theres-a-snake-in-my-toilet

Several years ago we had our sewer line replaced. Steve Pielak of Pielak Plumbing did the pipe bursting (www.pielakplumbing.com/). This means that they pulled a brand new plastic pipe through the old pipes (bursting each one) and attaching one end to our home drain pipe and the other end connected to the sewer leaving a one hundred plus feet of seamless pipe in-between . . . and much of that running downhill to the alley. Any rat, snake, or crawler would have to climb a slippery slope avoiding periodic toilet, showers, dishwashers, and washing machine tsunamis that would drive them backwards and drown them.

Creepy crawlers still can get in on their own, but I always look around when I turn on the light. I walk softly and wear a big shoe . . . just in case.