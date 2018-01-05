Clover Park Rotary’s 2018 slate of officers and directors

Submitted by Bob Lawrence
Clover Park Rotary approved an exciting slate of officers and directors for the upcoming 2018-19 Rotary Year which begins in July.
Officers
Heidi Wachter – President
Ellie Carr – President Elect
John Munn – Vice President
Bryan Christensen – Immediate Past President
Judi Maier – Treasurer
Tom McClellan – Secretary
Dave Cotant – Sergeant of Arms
Directors
Joy Taylor – Foundation
Paul Webb– Membership/Leadership
Clarke Thomson – Service
Karl Roth – Administration
Dave Hall – Public Relations
Teresa Nye – Fundraising
Interested in being part of great service organization and a fun club, please join at our weekly Wednesday noon meeting/lunch at Carr’s Restaurant at 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, in Lakewood and/or visit our website www.cloverparkrotary.org or on Facebook-Clover Park Rotary
