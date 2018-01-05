Clover Park Rotary’s 2018 slate of officers and directors

Submitted by Bob Lawrence

Clover Park Rotary approved an exciting slate of officers and directors for the upcoming 2018-19 Rotary Year which begins in July.

Officers

Heidi Wachter – President

Ellie Carr – President Elect

John Munn – Vice President

Bryan Christensen – Immediate Past President

Judi Maier – Treasurer

Tom McClellan – Secretary

Dave Cotant – Sergeant of Arms

Directors

Joy Taylor – Foundation

Paul Webb– Membership/Leadership

Clarke Thomson – Service

Karl Roth – Administration

Dave Hall – Public Relations

Teresa Nye – Fundraising

