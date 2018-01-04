Road projects ready for 2018

Contracts for the following projects are scheduled for City Council review and consideration as part of the City Council’s Jan. 2 regular meeting. Once approved the projects will have the green light to move forward.

Awarding a bid on improvements on Steilacoom Blvd from Western State Hospital to Lakeview;

Awarding a bid on safety improvement on Military Road and 112 th Street;

Street; Awarding a bid for roadway safety project on 40th and 96th.

Additionally work could begin as early as mid-January on the Dekoven Drive traffic calming project, which will add two small roundabouts to slow traffic, widen the road, add curb, gutter and striping along Dekoven Drive between Meadow Road SW and 100thStreet SW.