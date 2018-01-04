Raiders Can Not Keep Lead Over Skagit Valley

Pierce College continued to struggle in non-league games even after the new year starts. The Raiders ended up falling to Skagit Valley, 68-62 today after having a 1st half lead.

The Raiders were up 37-27 at the half. Pierce struggled in the second half staying with Skagit Valley. The Cardinals ended up gaining the lead and then they had a better second half, 41-25.

Skagit will now head start their league with a 6-9 record.

The Raiders were led by sophomore Rakeem Hughey with 13 pts.. Freshman Daniel Gregory had 11 pts.. Freshman Marquise Raybon had 13 rebounds and Freshman Ronnie Roberson had 12.

Pierce added two new players getting their first time in the game today as reserves. Freshman Patrick Kennedy had five points, as did freshman Tavon DiPalma.

Pierce is now 2-10 overall. The Raiders are looking to end the non-league season with a win when they play Edmonds C.C. on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:00 p.m.

The Edmonds game will be streamed here. The Women’s team will play in Edmonds at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

We hope to see everyone here as we play the Tacoma Titans at 8:00 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 10. All Pierce College students can receive a free Pierce Raiders basketball shirt.

At halftime we will be giving away gift certificates in the game, “Minute or Win It.”