Pot hole roads or new paving at Ft. Steilacoom Park?

Submitted by Evelyn Twomey

I have to wonder, while my car hits pot hole after pot hole on nearly all the roads in Lakewood, why oh why would it be necessary to repave the roads in Ft. Steilacoom Park?

I remember the sloppy job that was done last year on the pot holes, so let’s spend our money on doing a proper job on the roads that everyone uses.

For example, try driving from Christ Lutheran Church on 112th, just to Idlewild. Nuff said.