Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Lakewood January 13

The City of Lakewood invites the public to honor and celebrate “The Dream Today” at its 15th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, happening this year on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood.

This free public event is family-friendly and will include performances by the choirs of Tyee Park Elementary and Clover Park High School, the Little Church on the Prairie Prairie Bells Handbell Choir and YMCA dancers/The BareFoot Collective.

Students from Hudtloff and Woodbrook Middle Schools will read poetry, local singer and actor LaNita Walters will sing the National Anthem and the Negro National Anthem and The Denny & Bill little big band will provide the musical prelude.

U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson and Lakewood Councilwoman Mary Moss will also offer remarks.

This year’s keynote speaker is Michael Tuncap, who has worked in education and race relations at the local, state and federal levels. He is co-founder of the Pacific Islander Studies Institute of Washington and founding director of the Pacific Islander Student Commission at the University of Washington in Seattle, the First People’s Conference, the African American Leadership Conference and the Diversity & Equity in Hiring & Professional Development in Washington State. He serves on the state faculty and staff of color conference leadership team and has spoken alongside Rev. Jessie Jackson, Gov. Jay Inslee and other renowned experts and leaders.

Three Clover Park students will also be recognized for essays they wrote for the Lakewood Arts Commission’s annual MLK Essay contest. The students were asked to write about what “The Dream Today” means to them. Lakes High School senior Connor Winterton was this year’s winner, followed by Clover Park High School seniors Anthony Grassi and Guadalupe Emanuel Ramos-Orozco, who received honorable mention.

Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson reads a proclamation at the council’s Jan. 2, 2018 regular meeting recognizing Jan. 15 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service and February as Black History Month.