Do you like crab?

If you like to eat crab (chicken is an alternate meal choice), dance to a fabulous rock band, splurge on fabulous desserts, then plan on attending the Lakewood First Lions Club’s fifth annual Crab Feed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27thth, 2018, at the Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood.

Tickets are $50 per person. Wine, beer and pop are available. Music provided by the well-known Lakewood band, “The Rockodiles.” Last year someone left with $800 in their pocket after winning the 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the club’s various Lakewood sight and hearing projects and related programs. Last year close to 300 people attended and raved about what a great time they had. To purchase tickets go to www.livelikealion.org.