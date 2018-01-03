Lakewood downtown plan moves forward

The downtown plan team presented visioning outreach and design charrette results to the City Council and Planning Commission at the end of December 2017.
Big ideas for downtown include:
- 2 to 4-acre park near City Hall
- Green street loop with improved pedestrian and bicycle facilities
- Site for additional civic uses near City Hall
- Improved public street grid in the Towne Center
- Gateways along major arterials at the entrance to downtown
- Road diet and multi-use path on Gravelly Lake Drive
- Catalyst sites for redevelopment
- Connection to active park
- Motor Avenue Improvements
- Restore Seely Lake Park
Options for the Towne Center along with the “big ideas” across the downtown will be evaluated in a Draft Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement anticipated the first quarter of 2018. At that time, the City of Lakewood will host additional opportunities for the public, property owners and agencies to comment and help shape a preferred plan. Stay up to date on the process by signing up for email updates.
