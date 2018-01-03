Lakewood downtown plan moves forward

The downtown plan team presented visioning outreach and design charrette results to the City Council and Planning Commission at the end of December 2017.

Big ideas for downtown include:

2 to 4-acre park near City Hall

Green street loop with improved pedestrian and bicycle facilities

Site for additional civic uses near City Hall

Improved public street grid in the Towne Center

Gateways along major arterials at the entrance to downtown

Road diet and multi-use path on Gravelly Lake Drive

Catalyst sites for redevelopment

Connection to active park

Motor Avenue Improvements

Restore Seely Lake Park

Options for the Towne Center along with the “big ideas” across the downtown will be evaluated in a Draft Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement anticipated the first quarter of 2018. At that time, the City of Lakewood will host additional opportunities for the public, property owners and agencies to comment and help shape a preferred plan. Stay up to date on the process by signing up for email updates.