DuPont receives permit application for new gas station

The City of DuPont has receive a permit application to construct an ARCO AM/PM convenience store, gas station and car wash at the northwest corner of Wilmington Drive and Barksdale Avenue. The facility will require two underground fuel storage tanks, signage, asphalt paving and striping, new curb cuts, parking lot lighting, perimeter landscaping, parking, utility connections and a vacuum station.

The facility will operate 24 hours, 7 days per week. If you care to comment on this application, comments are due by January 18, 2018. Comments may be submitted to Jeff Wilson, AICP, Community Development Director and City SEPA Official, City of DuPont, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327 or at jwilson@dupontwa.gov.

