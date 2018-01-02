TCC Welcome Week Activities

Welcome to the first week of Winter Quarter! Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Have some time between classes? Stop by the Student Center for activities centered around food, friends, & fun! You can also pick up a student event calendar, a student event planner, and other materials. Welcome Week events include:

Wednesday, Jan. 3:

Healthy Cooking on a Budget

12:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

Women’s Basketball vs. Everett

6 p.m.

Building 20 Gym

Thursday, Jan. 4:

Titan Block Party

12:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

Friday, Jan. 5:

Resource Fair

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center