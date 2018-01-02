TCC Welcome Week Activities

Welcome to the first week of Winter Quarter! Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Have some time between classes? Stop by the Student Center for activities centered around food, friends, & fun! You can also pick up a student event calendar, a student event planner, and other materials. Welcome Week events include:
Wednesday, Jan. 3:
Healthy Cooking on a Budget
12:30 p.m.
Building 11 Student Center
Women’s Basketball vs. Everett
6 p.m.
Building 20 Gym
Thursday, Jan. 4:
Titan Block Party
12:30 p.m.
Building 11 Student Center
Friday, Jan. 5:
Resource Fair
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Building 11 Student Center