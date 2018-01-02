The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

TCC Welcome Week Activities

By Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Things To Know

Welcome to the first week of Winter Quarter! Classes start Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Have some time between classes? Stop by the Student Center for activities centered around food, friends, & fun! You can also pick up a student event calendar, a student event planner, and other materials. Welcome Week events include:

Wednesday, Jan. 3:

Healthy Cooking on a Budget

12:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

Women’s Basketball vs. Everett

6 p.m.

Building 20 Gym

Thursday, Jan. 4:

Titan Block Party

12:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

Friday, Jan. 5:

Resource Fair

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Building 11 Student Center

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.