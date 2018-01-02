The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

TCC Foundation Scholarships Open Jan. 1

By Leave a Comment Tagged With: , Filed Under: Things To Know

All students planning to attend TCC next year are welcome to apply for a TCC Foundation Scholarship. The application is open Jan. 1 – March 31, 2018. Find out more and apply here.

Be a better informed citizen.

Join over 16,000 readers each month and get real-local news and information direct to your inbox, Monday-Saturday.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *