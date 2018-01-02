State Legislative short session starts January 8

Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed 2018 supplemental budget at the end of December with a focus on meeting the most recent Washington State Supreme Court’s order to fully fund basic education by 2018 and addressing gaps in the 2017-2019 budget due to unanticipated costs and caseload increases.

Highlights include:

Approximately $20 million for treatment and prevention for the opioid crisis; $613,000 for wildfire recovery efforts, and $3.1 million for mental health needs.

Nearly $162 million to cover anticipated shortfalls in the state’s Medicaid program, which provides health care to more than 1.8 million Washingtonians.

About $113 million to cover higher operating costs at the state’s psychiatric hospitals and to make changes to maintain federal funding for Western State Hospital. With that extra funding, 90 hospital staff will be hired to improve the quality of care. In addition, nearly 15 general maintenance staff will be hired to ensure the facility is safe and secure. The budget also dedicates $10 million for 45 new forensic beds at Western State Hospital.

The Governor called on the Legislature to pass a full Capital Budget early in the session. His $4.5 billion capital budget includes the city’s request to transfer ownership of Fort Steilacoom Park from the state to Pierce College and the City of Lakewood and has full funding for Washington Wildlife and Recreation Grant Program which would allocate $476,000 to the city for waterfront improvements at Harry Todd Park. The short session begins Jan. 8.

As we head into the short legislative session Lakewood continues to work with our local delegation on our legislative agenda. Highlights include: (Lakewood state Legislative agenda )